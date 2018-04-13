Best NFL Landing Spots for Dez Bryant After Cowboys Cut WR

0 of 6

The Dez Days in Dallas are done.

On Friday, the Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant after eight seasons with the team.

Bryant tallied 7,459 receiving yards and found the end zone 73 times with the Cowboys. The 29-year-old piled up three 1,000-yard seasons and an equal number of Pro Bowl nods while developing a reputation as one of the most feared red-zone threats in football.

Bryant has fallen off of late, missing 10 games over the past three years and failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2014. But it wasn't that long ago that he posted 1,300 receiving yards and 16 scores, and he's still on the right side of 30.

Plenty of teams will line up to take a run at the big-bodied pass-catcher with the soft hands and reputation for speaking his mind—including more than a few clubs that will likely wish they had held back a bit more cap space.

As Bryant becomes a surprise free-agent prize less than two weeks before the draft, here's a look at the suitors who make the most sense for both player and team.