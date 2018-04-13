Josh Norman, Tonya Harding Among 'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' Contestants

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The cast for Dancing with the Stars: Athletes was officially revealed Friday on Good Morning America.

Dancing with the Stars provided a rundown of the cast in the following video:

The first Dancing with the Stars season to ever feature only athletes will be made up of a cast that includes figure skater Adam Rippon, basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, NFL cornerback Josh Norman, softball pitcher Jennie Finch, luger Chris Mazdzer, former baseball star Johnny Damon, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, Notre Dame women's basketball player Arike Ogunbowale and former figure skater Tonya Harding.

Rippon, Nagasu, Anderson and Mazdzer all competed for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.



Norman is the most notable active athlete of the bunch, as he is a one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro who plays for the Washington Redskins.

Ogunbowale arguably has more buzz than anyone on the show currently after she hit game-winning shots to sink UConn in the Final Four and Mississippi State in the national championship game en route to Notre Dame winning the national title.

Abdul-Jabbar takes the cake in terms of overall success; the 19-time NBA All-Star is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA.

Damon is a two-time MLB All-Star and World Series winner, while Finch won medals in Olympic softball in 2004 and 2008.

Harding is perhaps the most controversial choice. She infamously orchestrated an attack on figure skating rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes is a pared-down version of the normal show, with only 10 teams. The competition will also take place over the course of four weeks.

The season will debut on April 30.