Joe Kelly Suspended 5 Games, Tyler Austin 6 for Red Sox vs. Yankees Brawl

Major League Baseball suspended Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly for six games and New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin for five games for their roles in Wednesday's brawl during New York's 10-7 win Wednesday night, the league announced Thursday.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, MLB also handed out fines to multiple players and coaches:

Benches originally cleared in the third inning, when Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt was not happy about Austin's hard slide into second base.

Kelly retaliated in the top of the seventh by throwing a 97.7 mph fastball into Austin's rib cage. Austin charged the mound, which set off a scuffle between the two teams. MLB shared a replay of the incident:

Although the Red Sox and Yankees return to the field Thursday to close out their three-game series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Wednesday night's brawl will linger, telling reporters he believes it's "absolutely behind us," per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Since Austin and Kelly have appealed their suspensions, they'll be available to play until MLB makes a final ruling.