Bleacher Report's Staff NBA Playoff Predictions

Eighty-two games. We know the NBA regular season is 82 games, but it seems like this year more than ever we needed each and every one to sort out the mess that was the 2018 playoff picture.

Now that we've arrived, we can all take a nice, deep breath.

Except for one small thing: Chaos is officially back on the horizon.

While we know the matchups, this postseason has more mystery than any of the past few years. Yes, it's possible we end up with Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Part IV. (And no, to those already thinking it, that's not necessarily a bad thing considering each franchise will have cleared more hurdles to get there than ever before during their current respective reigns.) But there are too many storylines ahead of this year's playoffs to jump straight to the Finals.

This may be the last time we see a legend suit up in an NBA uniform. The top two Rookie of the Year candidates will continue making names for themselves. Each conference has a team flying under the radar that can't be ignored.

And yes, The Process has finally found The Playoffs.

With the 2018 postseason tipping off at 3 p.m. ET (San Antonio Spurs vs. Warriors), Bleacher Report has gathered some of its top basketball minds to break down what we can expect. So put away that Magic 8-ball. We've got you covered.