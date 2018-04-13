Clemson Spring Game 2018: Date, Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2018 Clemson Spring Game is a story about the pursuit of redemption for a Dabo Swinney-led team.

Clemson hits the 2018 season on the hunt to shove aside thoughts about last year, when Alabama dismissed them from the College Football Playoff in a 24-6 defeat.

Much of the same crew that was tasked with replacing national champions such as Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams returns for Saturday's split-roster Orange & White Spring Game.

Divided into two teams and in front of what they hope is a huge crowd, the Tigers will get a live-action look at their quarterback battle and how the rest of the units continue to shape up.

Here's a look at Saturday's event.

2018 Clemson Spring Game

When: Saturday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Few jobs are safe at a program such as Clemson, where the high-profile recruits keep walking in the door on an annual basis.

Hence the comment above about quarterbacks. Senior Kelly Bryant played well a year ago, throwing for 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions but adding another 665 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

However, he has a pair of blue-chip prospects in sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshman Trevor Lawrence breathing down his neck.

Granted, Bryant led the Tigers to the ACC title game and the CFP, but Swinney hopes the game being broadcasted combined with a huge turnout from fans will make for an interesting test.

"I will tell you what: our crowd is a huge, huge part of the evaluation piece for us because it is all we have," he said, according to CBSSports.com. "We don't have preseason games like the NBA. We need that environment to further evaluate these guys. That is why I hope our fans will show up on April 14."

For the guys who didn't start last season but offer intriguing upside, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says it all comes down to how they operate within the offense in what could be a loud environment, according to Matt Connolly of The State.

He said: "Take what's there within the system and just see those guys with the coaches off the field and the crowd noise and different things we can add from a stress standpoint, just first and foremost being able to go out there and function on their own and put together drives and see who can lead their team."

One of the benefits of splitting the roster into teams is allowing those quarterbacks to compete.

Brad Fralick of WYFF 4 provided a look at both rosters:

Elsewhere, the Tigers have to figure out the pecking order at wideout. Most of the team's experience there walked out the door and to the NFL draft, leaving Hunter Renfrow as the most experienced guy on the depth chart. He caught 60 passes for 602 yards and three scores last year, but he's going to need guys to step up around him.

Those quarterbacks get a bit of relief from tight end Garrett Williams, though. He continues to work his way back from a knee injury this time a year ago that held him out of last season.

The defensive side of the ball has an interesting balancing act to figure out. Clemson coughed up 16 passing touchdowns last year as the secondary struggled with consistency, in large part thanks to a combination of injury and depth issues.

An elite defensive line doesn't share the same problems. Christian Wilkins shocked most by deciding to return to Clemson, and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant followed him by making the same decision.

The trio helps craft what should be by far the best defensive line in the nation—but that won't stop them from keeping focused.

"At the end of the day, all the expectations around you and all the hype, it's just that," Ferrell said, according to ESPN.com's Chris Low. "You've still got to go out there and do it. I won't say we're the best defensive line ever, but come November, we'll see. We definitely have the guys to do it, the right guys, not just talent-wise, but character-wise, too."

It's a good theme to remember going into the weekend. One of college football's biggest spring games will once again arrive alongside major expectations. Fans swarming the event will test the next generation of contributors for the Tigers, with elite talents like the three names up front attempting to set the tone.