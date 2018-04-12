Marlins Outdrawn by Double-A Affiliate in Series Finale vs. Mets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 10: Derek Dietrich #32 of the Miami Marlins points into the crowd after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are basically fielding a minor league team this season. They're also getting outdrawn by one of their own. 

The Marlins' Double-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, had 6,960 fans at their home opener Wednesday, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. The Marlins drew just 6,150 fans for their 4-1 loss to the New York Mets.

Miami averaged less than 7,000 fans per game for its three-game series against the Mets, who swept the Marlins out of their home field. They currently sit 3-9 and are in last place in the NL East after trading away Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon this offseason as part of a full-scale rebuild.

The Marlins drew 34,000 fans for their home opener, but they have experienced a mass exodus since. Their 12,641 average attendance this season is barely more than half of their rate from their first nine games in 2017, per Rovell.

Miami's new ownership is spearheaded by Derek Jeter, who has said the team wants to become profitable after years of losing money. It appears the Marlins are losing a ton of fans while they're at it. 

Related

    Marlins Will Be Patient with Slumping Lewis Brinson

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    Marlins Will Be Patient with Slumping Lewis Brinson

    Sun-Sentinel.com
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Talking Baseball with Cole Gillespie

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    Talking Baseball with Cole Gillespie

    Minor League Ball
    via Minor League Ball

    Making Sense of 10 Most Shocking MLB Starts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Making Sense of 10 Most Shocking MLB Starts

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Player Unions Release Joint Statement on Legal Betting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Player Unions Release Joint Statement on Legal Betting

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report