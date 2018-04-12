Marlins Outdrawn by Double-A Affiliate in Series Finale vs. Mets

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are basically fielding a minor league team this season. They're also getting outdrawn by one of their own.

The Marlins' Double-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, had 6,960 fans at their home opener Wednesday, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. The Marlins drew just 6,150 fans for their 4-1 loss to the New York Mets.

Miami averaged less than 7,000 fans per game for its three-game series against the Mets, who swept the Marlins out of their home field. They currently sit 3-9 and are in last place in the NL East after trading away Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon this offseason as part of a full-scale rebuild.

The Marlins drew 34,000 fans for their home opener, but they have experienced a mass exodus since. Their 12,641 average attendance this season is barely more than half of their rate from their first nine games in 2017, per Rovell.

Miami's new ownership is spearheaded by Derek Jeter, who has said the team wants to become profitable after years of losing money. It appears the Marlins are losing a ton of fans while they're at it.