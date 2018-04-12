NFL Mock Draft 2018: Round 1 Projections for Top Prospects Based on Latest Buzz

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

At this point leading up to the draft, it's hard to figure out what's true and what's not as each team will send out smoke screens regarding certain players just to throw off other teams and scouts.

Where there is smoke, there is fire, however, and the 2018 NFL Draft certainly has a lot of smoke surrounding it regarding some of college football's best players.

Despite not having the best statistical career for a quarterback during his days at Wyoming, Josh Allen is still in the conversation as the best signal-caller in this year's draft class and it is becoming increasingly likely that he'll be the first player taken off the board.

However, those are just rumors.

Below we'll take a look at my updated mock draft as of this morning based on the latest draft buzz surrounding each prospect and team needs.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State



5. Denver Broncos: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

6. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

11. Miami Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

12. Buffalo Bills (via Cincinnati Bengals): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

13. Washington Redskins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

14. Green Bay Packers: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

15. Arizona Cardinals: Derwin James, S, Florida State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

18. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College



21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Buffalo Bills): Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

23. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

24. Carolina Panthers: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida



25. Tennessee Titans: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

26. Atlanta Falcons: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

27. New Orleans Saints: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland



30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

31. New England Patriots: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M



32. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Latest Buzz

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The aforementioned Allen has, arguably, the best arm in this year's class but has shown problems with accuracy and actual in-game production.

Despite not putting up the gaudy numbers like Baker Mayfield did during his Heisman campaign in 2017, Allen's case for going No. 1 is as strong as ever and growing by the day.

At 6'5" and 233 pounds, Allen checks all the boxes of what a prototypical quarterback should look like, although that doesn't always mean that a quarterback will be successful just because they're tall. It does, however, seem as though the Browns like what they see in Allen both in stature and during workouts.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Cleveland.com) believes that the Browns have already made their decision regarding Allen as their No. 1 selection:

"Just in talking to people around the league for the last, I would say it really picked up in the last week, it's just a lot of people, not from inside the [Browns'] building -- I'll stress that -- but there's just a lot of people telling me, 'Hey, I think it's going to be Josh Allen,''' he said. "It's either guys that have worked with John Dorsey or guys that are familiar with that room and that process."

It seems like a lock for the Browns to take Allen, so don't be surprised when his name gets called first on draft night.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Let's stick with the quarterbacks, shall we?

Two months ago in another mock draft, I had Jackson going No. 16 to the Baltimore Ravens based off of need, fit and the opportunity for Jackson to sit behind Joe Flacco, similar to what they did with Tyrod Taylor.

While that mock draft was criticized for that particular selection, it seems as though there might have been some actual substance behind that prediction as the Ravens are reportedly interested in the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Even NFL.com's Bucky Brooks is on board with the idea:

"With Joe Flacco viewed as a potential salary cap casualty in 2019, the Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and assistant head coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so the Ravens could be the perfect fit for the 2016 Heisman winner." Jackson is generating a lot of buzz with several teams in the first round, and that includes the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, who has seemingly given Jackson his stamp of approval.

Jackson will go in the first round in this year's draft—it's just a matter of where.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Arguably the best player in this year's draft, Barkley isn't going under the radar by any means and could be a top-two selection, if the New York Giants have their way that is.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said Barkley's one of the best running backs he's ever seen, per NJ.com.

"In 10 years, no," said Gettleman, when asked if he's ever seen a running back with Barkley's skill-set. "He can string together moves and get in and out of stuff ... He's unique. There's no doubt about it. He's big. He's powerful. He can step on the gas at different levels of speed. And, he catches the heck out of the ball, and he sees the blitz pickup. He's unique."

That's some high praise from a GM with a top selection in this year's draft. It's no secret that the Giants need a running back, so why not take the best player on the board at No. 2, who just so happens to be the next great running back?