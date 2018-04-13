NFL Player Comparisons for the 2018 NFL Draft's Top Prospects

2 of 10

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Washington Redskins G Brandon Scherff

Quenton Nelson might be the first clear-cut interior offensive lineman to be drafted in the top five since the turn of the century, so it isn't easy to find an NFL equivalent for a player who might be a generational talent at the guard position.

However, a comparison to Brandon Scherff makes a lot of sense considering the Pro Bowl guard was a top-five pick (albeit as an offensive tackle coming out of college) in 2015.

They are built similarly at 6'5" and 320-330 pounds, and they both have mean streaks on the field.

And that might not be a coincidence.

"I would say a lot of guys that have been the best players at their position have that characteristic of being nasty," Nelson said in March, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. "Larry Allen and guys in the NFL like Zach Martin, Brandon Scherff, [Kelechi Osemele]. Those are guys that I look up to and want to be like."

Both are powerful maulers who can serve as offensive line anchors from the inside.