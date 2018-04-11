Jordan Zimmermann Leaves with Injury After Being Hit in Head with Line Drive

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann left Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians after being struck in the head by a line drive.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis—the second batter Zimmerman faced in the game—hit a liner back up the middle, and the Tigers right-hander was unable to get his glove up in time. Fox Sports Detroit provided footage of the scary moment.

Zimmerman left the game and was able to walk off the field under his own power, according to Fox Sports Detroit. Left-hander Daniel Norris took over on the mound for the Tigers.

Kipnis was shaken up by the incident, per Jason Beck of MLB.com:

The Tigers announced Zimmermann is being treated for a right jaw contusion:

This is not the first time Zimmermann has been involved in a play like this. In college, he suffered a broken jaw after being hit by a comebacker and had to have his jaw wired shut.

It's just the latest bump in the road in what has been a rough start to the season for the 31-year-old pitcher. In his first two starts, he was roughed up for 10 runs on 15 hits in 10.1 innings. The silver lining is that he has notched 11 strikeouts while issuing just two free passes.

He faced two batters Wednesday and retired both.

Zimmermann, who is in the third year of a five-year, $110 million contract, was hoping to have a bounceback season and anchor Detroit's rotation. He is 17-20 with a 5.71 ERA in his first two-plus seasons with the Tigers. Prior to signing the lucrative deal, he had piled up a 70-50 record with a 3.32 ERA in seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

The Tigers were hoping the two-time All-Star would be able to return to form this season. Although he had yet to do so, there was still plenty of time for him to work through his struggles. Now, baseball takes a backseat as he deals with the situation at hand.