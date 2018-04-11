Nolan Arenado Charges Mound, Ignites Padres vs. Rockies Brawl with 5 Ejections

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2018

Players from the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres scuffle after Colorado's Nolan Arenado was hit by a pitch from Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The weather around Major League Baseball has been chilly to start the 2018 season, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring at Coors Field on Wednesday.

In the second inning, San Diego Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was hit by Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez. San Diego apparently took exception to that, because when Colorado star Nolan Arenado came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third, Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo sent a pitch behind the three-time All-Star.

And then the benches cleared:

The brawl resulted in five ejections, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee:

As Acee noted, momentum for an incident like this between these National League West foes was building throughout the series:

Players, coaches and managers now await to hear from MLB regarding any further discipline.

Related

    Yanks Are Baseball’s Most Valuable Team at $4B 💰

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks Are Baseball’s Most Valuable Team at $4B 💰

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Biggest Star

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking Every Team's Biggest Star

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Rizzo Blames Hotel Bed for DL Stint

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rizzo Blames Hotel Bed for DL Stint

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Hidden Gems Who Could Make Waves

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Hidden Gems Who Could Make Waves

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report