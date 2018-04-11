Nolan Arenado Charges Mound, Ignites Padres vs. Rockies Brawl with 5 Ejections

Nolan Arenado Charges Mound, Ignites Padres vs. Rockies Brawl with 5 EjectionsApril 11, 2018
The weather around Major League Baseball has been chilly to start the 2018 season, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring at Coors Field on Wednesday.
In the second inning, San Diego Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was hit by Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez. San Diego apparently took exception to that, because when Colorado star Nolan Arenado came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third, Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo sent a pitch behind the three-time All-Star.
And then the benches cleared:
FOX Sports San Diego @FOXSportsSD
Nolan Arenado charges the mound after a pitch is thrown behind him. Benches clear in Colorado. https://t.co/vKfMTNU5c1
The brawl resulted in five ejections, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee:
Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee
Ejections: Ellis and Perdomo Marquez, Arenado, Parra. Parra punched Ellis. So both starting pitchers tossed.
As Acee noted, momentum for an incident like this between these National League West foes was building throughout the series:
Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee
Rockies pitchers coming inside all series. Hit Manuel Margot last night, sent him to hospital with bruised ribs. Hit Hunter Renfroe today. Luis Perdomo sent message behind Nolan Arenado, who charged mound. Perdomo and Arenao have been ejected.
Players, coaches and managers now await to hear from MLB regarding any further discipline.
