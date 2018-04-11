Nolan Arenado Charges Mound, Ignites Padres vs. Rockies Brawl with 5 Ejections

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The weather around Major League Baseball has been chilly to start the 2018 season, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring at Coors Field on Wednesday.

In the second inning, San Diego Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was hit by Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez. San Diego apparently took exception to that, because when Colorado star Nolan Arenado came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third, Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo sent a pitch behind the three-time All-Star.

And then the benches cleared:

The brawl resulted in five ejections, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee:

As Acee noted, momentum for an incident like this between these National League West foes was building throughout the series:

Players, coaches and managers now await to hear from MLB regarding any further discipline.