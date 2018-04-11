Anthony Rizzo Blames Cincinnati Hotel Bed for Back Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury, suggested a Cincinnati hotel bed contributed to his issues.

"I think the next time I go [to Cincinnati], I'll sleep on the floor," he said, per ESPN.com. "I just have to take care of myself better."

Rizzo said he began experiencing back tightness last Monday in Cincinnati. He tried to play through the discomfort before missing the last three games of the team's series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tuesday's 8-5 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Usually it's July, August, September," Rizzo noted of past back concerns. "You mentally grind through it, and as long as you can move, you can play. This is one of those things where we talked and I don't want to be locked up for the entire year. Hopefully, we put a nip to it the next five days and don't have to deal with it."

Manager Joe Maddon, meanwhile, said Tuesday he wants Rizzo to lessen his work in the batting cages: