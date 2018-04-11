76ers Unveil Ben Franklin-Inspired #PhilaUnite Logo for NBA Playoffs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his assist on a three-point basket by Marco Belinelli, left, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their #PhilaUnite jerseys for the upcoming NBA playoffs on Wednesday, featuring a Ben Franklin theme:

Brendan F. Quinn of The Athletic offered more background on the design:

The Sixers, winners of 51 games and 15 straight, are headed to the postseason for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

They'll clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference—and wouldn't have to potentially face the Cleveland Cavaliers or Toronto Raptors until the conference finals—with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Related

    Critics Got Harden-CP3 All Wrong 🙄

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Critics Got Harden-CP3 All Wrong 🙄

    Kelly Iko
    via Bleacher Report

    Carter: ‘I Plan on Coming Back One More Season’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Carter: ‘I Plan on Coming Back One More Season’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers Forced to Fight Way to History-Making 15th Straight W

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Sixers Forced to Fight Way to History-Making 15th Straight W

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report