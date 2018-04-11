76ers Unveil Ben Franklin-Inspired #PhilaUnite Logo for NBA Playoffs

76ers Unveil Ben Franklin-Inspired #PhilaUnite Logo for NBA PlayoffsApril 11, 2018
The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their #PhilaUnite jerseys for the upcoming NBA playoffs on Wednesday, featuring a Ben Franklin theme:
Brendan F. Quinn of The Athletic offered more background on the design:
The Sixers' new logo for the NBA playoffs is a nod to Ben Franklin's old "Join or Die" cartoon for colonial unity. And it is pretty damn awesome. https://t.co/QuQZKid24d
The Sixers, winners of 51 games and 15 straight, are headed to the postseason for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
They'll clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference—and wouldn't have to potentially face the Cleveland Cavaliers or Toronto Raptors until the conference finals—with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
