Patriots DE Derek Rivers Paid for Homeless Man's Lyft Ride Day After Super Bowl

New England Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers covered a $66 Lyft ride for a homeless man one day after his team's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

On Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com provided details of the story from Lyft driver Mary Vilorio, who said Rivers also included a $35 tip:

"When I got there, he introduced me to a man and explained that he needed to get to Fall River, which was about an hour away. He was just very caring about it, and the two of them were talking about the Bible. I didn't think anything of it, and then when I got in the car, the man started talking about how he was homeless, was struggling with alcohol, and that the person who had just helped him played for the Patriots. I said, 'Really?' Then I Googled the name 'Derek Rivers,' and it was the same person. I was like, 'OMG!'"

Rivers, who declined to comment for the story, was a third-round pick of the Pats in the 2017 draft. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

In August, the 23-year-old Maine native received attention after purchasing an extra meal for a homeless person he encountered before entering a restaurant with his family, per Henry McKenna of PatriotsWire.

"Anytime I can help somebody, and that's anybody, it could [be] on the field, just something small like asking somebody how their day is going, somebody that you just completely don't know—because you never know," Rivers said. "They could be having a bad day and just look for somebody to vent to, and they could vent to you and you could make their day."

He added, "Whenever I have the opportunity to do things like that, you've got to take it."