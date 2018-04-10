Report: 974 Fans Attended Rays vs. White Sox Game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The 2018 baseball season is not even two weeks old, but it appears Chicago White Sox fans are already disinterested.

Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays had an official attendance of 10,377, but the number of spectators actually at the stadium was much lower. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, only 974 people showed up.

Rick Tarsitano of WGN provided a picture of a nearly empty Guaranteed Rate Field:

The teams played again Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 10,069, but Sporting News showed the stadium wasn't close to full:

The White Sox ranked 28th in the majors last year with an average attendance of 20,117, but after a 3-7 start to the year, including 0-5 at home, the problem seems to only be getting worse.