2018 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Predictions for 1st Round's Most Volatile Prospects

Just over two weeks remain until the 2018 NFL draft, and there's still not much known about how this year's first round will play out. Even the No. 1 pick, owned by the Cleveland Browns for the second consecutive season, remains shrouded in mystery.

Most teams will be wrapping up the majority of their predraft visits and private workouts this week, which will then allow them to turn their attention to finalizing their draft boards. As this process unfolds, more rumors will start to leak out and provide some clarity.

Until then, however, here's a look at how the first round could unfold based on the limited information available at this stage, followed by a closer look at three volatile prospects whose draft stock could help shape the first round.

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. New York Jets (from IND): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

4. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Indianapolis Colts (from NYJ): Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College

12. Buffalo Bills (from CIN): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

14. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

15. Arizona Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

16. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

18. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport, Edge, UTSA

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills (from KC): James Daniels, C, Iowa

23. New England Patriots (from LAR): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

25. Tennessee Titans: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

26. Atlanta Falcons: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

27. New Orleans Saints: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama



28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

31. New England Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

The most polarizing figure in this draft class has been Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Despite concerns over his inaccuracy, Allen continues to generate interest as a likely top-five selection.

A common talking point among Allen supporters has been that his completion percentage was weighed down by a high percentage of downfield passes, which naturally lead to more big plays but fewer completions.

However, as CFB Film Room recently demonstrated, Allen's downfield passing rate was slightly more conservative than Baker Mayfield and falls in line with the other top prospects in this class:

Allen may be an option for the Browns at No. 1 overall. According to NFL.com's Edward Lewis, the Browns are visiting with Allen in Cleveland on Thursday.

If the Browns do take Allen at No. 1, it will leave many fans and NFL analysts baffled, including former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz:

Even if the Browns pass on Allen, others near the top of the draft will likely have him high on their boards.

The Jets are another franchise potentially interested in Allen based on his big arm—the same trait that likely attracted general manager Mike Maccagnan to Christian Hackenberg in the second round just two years ago.

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Redshirt sophomores and juniors often dominate the first round of the NFL draft, but it's rare for a 19-year-old to already be viewed as an NFL-ready prospect.

Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds doesn't turn 20 until May, but at 6'5" and 253 pounds, he already has the body of an NFL veteran.

Edmunds' place in the draft is still a mystery, partially because most of the teams at the top of the draft don't have a glaring need at linebacker. However, Edmunds also offers a special blend of size and speed that doesn't come around often.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein recently quoted an NFL scout as saying about Edmunds: "They don't come like him. I don't think there has ever been a linebacker that has had his size and speed."

With his rare skill set, the Colts could take Edmunds as high as No. 6 overall. While the Colts don't necessarily need to take a linebacker in the first round, their struggling defense needs reinforcements all over the depth chart. If they view Edmunds as the best available defensive player, the selection would be justified.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Highly touted running backs are always volatile prospects, due to the wide range of opinions on the value of the position. There has been an increase in running backs coming off the board early, with Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Todd Gurley and Christian McCaffrey all drafted in the top 10 in recent years.

However, conventional wisdom still says you should wait to address the position. Impact rookies such as Kareem Hunt—a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017—are often available on Day 2.

That puts LSU running back Derrius Guice in a weird spot in this draft class. He isn't on the same level as Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who will likely be the next top-10 running back selection. However, he does have a special skill set and will likely be an immediate starter wherever he lands.

If Guice does land in the upper half of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens could be the team to make it happen.

Baltimore's depth chart at running back has been a revolving door in recent years, with Justin Forsett, Javorius Allen, Alex Collins and others cycling through. Guice would finally bring some stability to the position.

The Ravens haven't drafted a running back within the top 50 selections since Jamal Lewis in 2000, but GM Ozzie Newsome recently hinted he might stray from his usual draft strategies. According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Newsome stated "You might be surprised at who we pick at 16 this year."

Maybe this is just a throwaway line from Newsome, but since Guice would be a logical selection based on his team's need, maybe it was a genuine indication that he's willing to gamble on a first-round running back again.