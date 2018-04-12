Which NFL Players Are Prime Candidates for in-Season Extensions in 2018?

0 of 10

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL is a business, and each organization makes its every move with the future in mind.

Franchises can't spend an exorbitant amount every offseason and later expect to keep talent. They have to make concessions to retain young, capable performers long term.

The Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack and New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. await extensions before their teams finish offseason programs. Other franchises can wait a little longer to address lingering contract situations.

The 2015 draft class is nearing its initial foray into free agency, as first-round options will be discussed this offseason. Those selected beyond the initial frame are set to enter the final year of their rookie contracts.

This is a crucial point, because each team has an opportunity to sign its talented young players to long-term pacts at or below market value before they can test the open market.

Paying a talented individual now instead of waiting is a smart play. As such, proactive negotiation during the regular season should occur for the following 10 performers.