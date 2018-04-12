Which NFL Players Are Prime Candidates for in-Season Extensions in 2018?April 12, 2018
Which NFL Players Are Prime Candidates for in-Season Extensions in 2018?
The NFL is a business, and each organization makes its every move with the future in mind.
Franchises can't spend an exorbitant amount every offseason and later expect to keep talent. They have to make concessions to retain young, capable performers long term.
The Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack and New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. await extensions before their teams finish offseason programs. Other franchises can wait a little longer to address lingering contract situations.
The 2015 draft class is nearing its initial foray into free agency, as first-round options will be discussed this offseason. Those selected beyond the initial frame are set to enter the final year of their rookie contracts.
This is a crucial point, because each team has an opportunity to sign its talented young players to long-term pacts at or below market value before they can test the open market.
Paying a talented individual now instead of waiting is a smart play. As such, proactive negotiation during the regular season should occur for the following 10 performers.
QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is next in line to receive a megadeal. He'll do so after Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees and Jimmy Garoppolo reset the market. Ryan's contract holds a $21.65 million cap hit this season. He can expect that number to spike once he signs an extension.
Cousins, Brees and Garoppolo's new deals have 2018 cap hits ranging from $24 to $37 million in their first seasons. The 32-year-old Ryan younger than Brees, 39, and a former league MVP, unlike Cousins and Garoppolo.
A deal is expected to get done, but it may take awhile to complete.
"I'm not concerned," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said at the NFL combine late February, per Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site. "Like I've said before, our focus is on Matt and getting him secured here for years to come. He wants to be with us, we want him to be here. As I've said, I don't think it's a complicated situation. I think it's a significant situation. He's a very important part to the organization. There's no timeframe on it right now."
Ryan's new deal should be finished before the start of the next offseason, because defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and left tackle Jake Matthews are deserving of extensions as well. The Falcons don't want to wait and run the chance of allowing either young stud to depart.
RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson has been gone from the gridiron but not forgotten. Johnson is arguably the game's best all-around running back even though he missed all but one contest last season with a dislocated wrist.
He amassed 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016 as a dangerous runner and receiver. This versatility puts him on par with the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell.
Bell received his second straight franchise tag this offseason. Johnson, meanwhile, should entertain extension offers from the Cardinals after last year's injury-marred campaign.
"No, [it's not weighing on my mind] not at all," Johnson said Thursday, per Cards Wire's Jess Root. "Especially with the injury, I've been so focused on the wrist and getting back. Now with new coaches, new players, new teammates, I'm a lot more focused on that."
The Cardinals are transitioning from the Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer era. Even before their retirements, Johnson developed into the team's offensive catalyst. He'll be relied upon more heavily than ever, especially if quarterback Sam Bradford's knee doesn't hold up and Mike Glennon or a possible rookie addition is forced into the lineup.
WR Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have taken advantage of every opportunity available this offseason, including a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire 24-year-old wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Cooks is on his third team in the last 13 months, but it's not because of his play. The 2014 first-round pick provided three straight 1,000-yard campaigns for the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. His upcoming contract negotiations could prove problematic, though.
According to Pro Football Focus' Mike Florio, the Patriots traded Cooks to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft because the wide receiver and New England's front office were "too far apart" to strike a long-term deal.
Aaron Donald's new contract should be the Rams' top priority, of course. Then, Cooks' situation should be handled.
"It would be an extreme blessing to be here for a long haul, coming in here to be with a special group of guys," Cooks said Thursday, per the Associated Press. "At the end of the day, it's not something I'm pressing. I just want to come in here and be the best that I can be."
Quarterback Jared Goff lost his deep threat when the Kansas City Chiefs signed Sammy Watkins in March. Cooks is faster and a better all-around target.
WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns traded 2018 fourth-round and 2019 seventh-round draft picks to acquire wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins in March. Browns general manager John Dorsey did so with two things in mind: Landry is the game's best slot receiver, and he's not signed beyond 2018.
"That is the business of football," Dorsey explained after making the deal with no guarantee Landry would agreed to a long-term extension, per 247Sports' Josh Edwards. "Sometimes I feel—this is just me personally, take no offense—I don't like to talk about the business of football players in this format. I see long-term success for him in this organization. That is what I look forward to."
Landry's presence is an interesting quandary. His 400 receptions over his first four seasons immediately made him the team's best receiver when he arrived, yet the organization can recoup a potential third-round compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere.
Dorsey must also deal with Josh Gordon and Duke Johnson's contracts, since both are set to enter free agency next year.
Landry should be the priority, though. Dorsey targeted him to improve the slot and provide a reliable target for whoever starts at quarterback. At 25 years old, Landry is the Browns' best bet to be a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver, and the team has a league-leading $70.8 million in available cap space.
WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs became a legend with his walk-off 61-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs.
Marginal players can have indelible moments. Just ask David Tyree. Diggs is more than the individual who provided the Minnesota Miracle, though. The 24-year-old is counted among the game's best young wide receivers.
He's an explosive target with a knack for making contested catches. According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs led the NFL by catching 64 percent of his contested targets. Overall, the 2015 fifth-round pick grabbed 200 passes for 2,472 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Diggs and Adam Thielen form arguably the league's best wide receiver tandem. The Vikings already took care of Thielen when the undrafted free agent signed a four-year, $19.25 million extension before last season. Now, it's Diggs' turn.
Minnesota splurged this offseason by adding Cousins and Sheldon Richardson. Cousins signed a fully guaranteed $84 million contract. The Vikings are banking on the quarterback to lead them to a Super Bowl. To do so, he needs weapons. Diggs' retention is vital to fielding a prolific offense.
OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are already tight against the salary cap, and Dez Bryant's potential release looms. Both will affect potential long-term extensions with other players.
For example, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence may operate under the franchise tag this year if a new deal isn't struck. Defensive tackle David Irving will be a free agent after 2018 as well.
But the Cowboys' recent success is built upon its all-world offensive line. Zack Martin is the game's best guard with Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro (first- and second-team) nods in each of his first four seasons. His rookie contract's final year carries a $9.34 million cap hit.
The Cowboys are best served by negotiating a lower immediate hit but keeping him in Dallas for the long haul.
"I'm always optimistic," executive vice president Stephen Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News' Kate Hairopoulos. "Usually, when we want to get something done, we can figure it out. It takes two to tango at the end of the day. Certainly, he's a great player; he's a guy we want to have a Cowboy uniform on for the rest of his career if we can do that. We've got some work to do."
LT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans front office is dragging its feet regarding a potential Taylor Lewan extension.
"There's been no conversation," the offensive tackle said Thursday, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. "I know that [general manager] Jon [Robinson] spoke to me and said he wanted to get something done. I understand that it is a business, so whatever happens, happens."
Nate Solder's free-agent agreement with the New York Giants muddied the picture when the former New England Patriots left tackle became the highest-paid blocker in NFL history and signed for an average of $15.5 million per season.
Lewan, 26, is three years younger than Solder, 29, with two Pro Bowl appearances compared to none. The Titans left tackle will break the bank. How much is up to the team, which may get a better in-season price than waiting until the 2014 first-round pick becomes a free agent.
Tennessee built a young offensive core with Lewan on Marcus Mariota's blind side. The Titans could switch Jack Conklin from right to left tackle, but the unit will be far better with both in the lineup.
DE Carlos Dunlap, Cincinnati Bengals
When the NFL's best edge-rushers are discussed, the Denver Broncos' Von Miller, Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack, Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones and a healthy Houston Texans' J.J. Watt are the first mentioned even though the Cincinnati Bengals' Carlos Dunlap leads the NFL with 273 total pressures since 2013, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bengals are in a bind, because both Dunlap and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins will be free agents after 2018. Both could be re-signed. But the idea one of them could walk is real.
"At the same time, we're going to be looking at the young guys we have coming up," vice president Troy Blackburn said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. "We have a lot of good young players scheduled to be free agents, and we want to keep them as well."
Granted, the goal should be to retain both and maintain a great inside-outside combo. The situation may still force a difficult decision.
Atkins is a wrecking ball in the middle. Dunlap's re-signing should be prioritized, though, because he's a year younger at 29 with better sack production over the last four seasons (37-32). However, neither is the wrong choice.
LB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
No Baltimore Ravens linebacker can truly replace Ray Lewis, but C.J. Mosley has done a commendable job since entering the league. In four seasons, the 2014 first-round pick earned three Pro Bowl and three second-team All-Pro nods.
Mosley is an ideal inside linebacker, because he's an instinctive run defender, fluid in coverage and displays outstanding ball skills with 30 defended passes and eight career interceptions.
The Ravens don't even need to hurry to re-sign Mosley, who just entered the final year of his rookie contract, because he doesn't plan on going anywhere.
"I've never been a guy that's liked change or gone to a new place and start over," Mosley said in January, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco and Jenna Laine. "I went all four years at Bama. I was at one high school. I was at one middle school. So I'll love to stay in Baltimore and continue my legacy and try to be the second-best linebacker to finish out there."
Terrell Suggs is still the Ravens' leader. Eventually, the 35-year-old defender will give way to Mosley, who earned the right to head Baltimore's defense through consistent play.
S Tyrann Mathieu, Houston Texans
Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and the Houston Texas are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship after the Honey Badger signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the organization less than a month ago.
Mathieu has something to prove after the Arizona Cardinals released him even though he played all 16 games last season and is already counted among the league's best defenders.
"I just wanted to come to a group where guys were hungry," Mathieu said at his introductory press conference, per Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site. "Obviously, I'm very hungry at this point in my career. I wanted to come to a team that had great potential, a team that was dominant on defense and I think I made the right choice."
As the Texans and Mathieu grow comfortable with each other, the organization has other business to address with Jadeveon Clowney, whose contract is up after this year. According to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the sides are "close" to a massive contract extension.
Mathieu adds another layer to a stout defense. His flexibility as a hybrid defensive back will allow coordinator Romeo Crennel to use him in many roles. As long as he's healthy, his value should be apparent and worth far more than a one-year contract.
Contract info provided by Spotrac unless otherwise noted.