Lakers News: G-Leaguer Andre Ingram Signs NBA Contract After 10 Years in League

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Guard Andre Ingram is living proof of why you should never give up, as the Los Angeles Lakers signed the 10-year vet for the final two games of the season:

Here's a look from his exit interview to the NBA:

Ingram, 32, averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting a league-best 47.5 percent from three for the South Bay Lakers. He has averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his G League/D League career.

Per NBA.com, Ingram is the G League's all-time leader in three-pointers made with 713.

Ingram started his professional career in 2007 with the Utah Flash. He steadily improved his numbers in each of his first four seasons before averaging a career-high 13.0 points in 2010-11, his final year with the team. He has been with the Lakers the past six seasons.

At 34-46 and eliminated from postseason contention, Los Angeles has little to play for. That won't matter for Ingram.

After 384 games, he may finally get a shot to play in an NBA team.