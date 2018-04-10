Lakers News: G-Leaguer Andre Ingram Signs NBA Contract After 10 Years in League

Lakers News: G-Leaguer Andre Ingram Signs NBA Contract After 10 Years in LeagueApril 10, 2018
Guard Andre Ingram is living proof of why you should never give up, as the Los Angeles Lakers signed the 10-year vet for the final two games of the season:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
You stay on the grind and at the end of your 10th year, you finally get the call. Andre Ingram never stopped persevering and now his @NBA dream is a reality. #ThisIsWhyWePlay #LakeShow https://t.co/1SZhc5SW7k
Here's a look from his exit interview to the NBA:
South Bay Lakers @SouthBayLakers
When your annual exit interview turns into an @NBA call-up. It’s a dream come true kind of day for Andre Ingram. #SBLakers ➡️ #LakeShow https://t.co/gA37YK3GEe
Ingram, 32, averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting a league-best 47.5 percent from three for the South Bay Lakers. He has averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his G League/D League career.
Per NBA.com, Ingram is the G League's all-time leader in three-pointers made with 713.
Ingram started his professional career in 2007 with the Utah Flash. He steadily improved his numbers in each of his first four seasons before averaging a career-high 13.0 points in 2010-11, his final year with the team. He has been with the Lakers the past six seasons.
At 34-46 and eliminated from postseason contention, Los Angeles has little to play for. That won't matter for Ingram.
After 384 games, he may finally get a shot to play in an NBA team.
