2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects Ready for Early Impact

It's easy to get lost in the mystique of the quarterbacks available for selection in the 2018 NFL draft and forget about other marquee prospects.

While the talk entering the first round is going to be dominated by the signal-callers, there are plenty of other players in the talent pool capable of making an early impact in the NFL.

The draft class is littered with impressive talent at each level of the defense, which will make the selections beneath the top five intriguing to watch.

There's also a few offensive skill players who might not go in the top 10 due to the nature of the draft and needs of specific teams that are going to catch some by surprise in their rookie seasons.

Below is a look at a few non-quarterbacks who are going to make an immediate impact in the NFL as first-round selections.

2018 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. New York Jets (via Indianapolis): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

6. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

12. Buffalo Bills (via Cincinnati): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

13. Washington Redskins: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

14. Green Bay Packers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

15. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

16. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

19. Dallas Cowboys: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Buffalo): Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City): Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

23. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams): Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

24. Carolina Panthers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

25. Tennessee Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

26. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

27. New Orleans Saints: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

30. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. New England Patriots: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Prospects Ready For Early Impact

Minkah Fitzpatrick



Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should be one of the first defensive players off the board not just because of his physical skill set, but because of how he thinks before the play.

Fitzpatrick was an extension of the Alabama coaching staff on the field in his time with the Crimson Tide, and he isn't afraid to line up in the box on occasion and force opposing offenses to think fast at the line of scrimmage to defend him.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had plenty of compliments for his former safety and what he brings to the NFL, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria (OH) Chronicle-Telegram:



"He's the exact model you love to have as a coach. The guy is very talented. He's smart, bright, can learn. He really competed to be the absolute best at what he does. I don't even know if I can describe him well enough."

"You will not find a better person. The guy's got tremendous character. He was never in my office once for doing the wrong thing. He's very responsible. He's a good citizen, a good leader."

With teams in the top five hunting for quarterbacks, Fitzpatrick could drop lower than expected because of the nature of selections.

It's possible the Cleveland Browns select the safety with the No. 4 pick, but they could also go after Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 1 before taking a quarterback three selections later.

Fitzpatrick ends up at No. 7 with Tampa Bay, a team that's had dominant safeties like John Lynch play for it in the past.

With plenty of young talent on offense, the Buccaneers won't let Fitzpatrick fall any further, as they bring in a true leader who can contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bradley Chubb

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb is one of the few players who could make teams in the top five think twice about picking a quarterback.

Chubb recorded over 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in each of his final two seasons at NC State, which are two stats that make NFL teams drool over his professional potential.

The 21-year-old is as dominant as they come in the front seven, and there's a good chance he'll become the first defensive player off the board.

If the Indianapolis Colts still possessed the No. 3 pick, they would've been a perfect fit for Chubb, as they aren't in total need of going with an offensive selection.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

With four quarterbacks and Barkley expected to go in the top five, the Colts could still have a shot at Chubb at the No. 6 pick, which they received in a package from the New York Jets for No. 3.

Although it would be nice to give first-year head coach Frank Reich a weapon to plug into his offense, the prospects at running back and wide receiver don't compare to the defensive players available in the top 10.

The Colts should wait until the later rounds to mine for talent complementary to Andrew Luck in Reich's system, but with the No. 6 pick, they must take the best player available in Chubb, who is going to be a menace to opposing offensive tackles from Day 1.

Derrius Guice

With most of the focus on quarterbacks, defenders and interior lineman, the first round won't see too many offensive skill players selected.

One of the collegiate stars who gets swooped up late in the first round is LSU running back Derrius Guice.

Guice ran for over 1,200 yards in his last two seasons in the SEC, with one of those totals coming with Leonard Fournette in the same backfield.

With 3,074 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his career at LSU, Guice proved he can handle the workload of being a feature back while facing some of the sport's best defenses.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Teams in the bottom half of the first round will be salivating over the prospect of Guice in their backfield for the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh doesn't necessarily need a running back with Le'Veon Bell on the roster, but it would be nice to add a complementary piece to take some of the load off the 26-year-old.

If the Steelers wind up selecting Guice with the 28th pick, they'll have an arsenal of offensive weapons that few teams in the NFL are going to be able to stop in 2018.

Guice proved in college he's fine with splitting the carries, and he'll get an NFL education from Bell during the start to his professional career.

Of course, it wouldn't be a surprise if a team in the top 20, or in the picks immediately before the Steelers, takes the LSU running back.

Although they have more pressing needs, Detroit or New England could make a play for Guice, while a franchise trading up to get him isn't out of the realm of possibility either.

Statistics obtained from Sports Reference.