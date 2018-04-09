Packers WR Trevor Davis Arrested for Making Bomb Joke at LAX Airport

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was reportedly arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday after jokingly telling an attendant at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter he had smuggled in a bomb while being asked security questions, according to Stella Chan of CNN.

Chan spoke with LAX Police public information officer Robert Pedregon, who stated that Davis "was at the Hawaiian Airlines counter with a female companion Sunday morning answering a series of typical questions asked of all travelers."

While answering those questions, Davis and the companion were asked if they had any knives or explosives. Davis then "turned to his companion and said to her 'Yes, did you pack the explosives?'"

Davis was then arrested, booked and released on $15,000 bail and will be in court on May 3. TMZ Sports was first to report the arrest.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis," the team said in a statement, per Jill Martin of CNN. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Davis, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2016 NFL draft. In two seasons, he's caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He primarily served as a punt and kick returner for the team in 2017, averaging 12.0 yards per punt return and 22.8 yards per kickoff.