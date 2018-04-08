Matt Ryan's Wife Sarah Discusses Birth of Twin Boys, Pregnancy Complications

April 8, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 13: Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sarah Ryan, the wife of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, announced Sunday the couple's twin boys were cleared to go home after more than a month in the neonatal intensive care unit at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

Ryan made an Instagram post explaining she was placed on bed rest Jan. 9. She gave birth to the brothers, Marshall Thomas Ryan and John Matthew Ryan, six weeks later and called being able to take them home a "dream come true":

Matt Ryan missed a Falcons practice Jan. 9 while attending to a "personal matter." His wife's post sheds further light on that family-related absence.

He posted pictures of his sons on Instagram:

"We are so grateful for our family and friends who we couldn't have gotten through this journey without," Sarah wrote. "And we thank everyone/all of you who checked in on us over these past few months. We so appreciate it."

