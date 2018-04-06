Jim McElwain Sold Florida Home at Discount to Family of Kids with Disabilities

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2018

Florida head coach Jim McElwain runs out on the field before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Alabama and Florida, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former Florida Gators head football coach Jim McElwain accepted an offer for his Gainesville home that was $400,000 below what he paid for it because the offer came from a family with two children with disabilities.

On Friday, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported the details of the real estate transaction, which originally drew jokes about how McElwain was taking another loss in Florida.

The 56-year-old Montana native, who parted ways with the Gators last October, hadn't officially listed the house for sale when an offer came in from Rick Staab. McElwain's family was going to decline the proposal, but then it learned more about how perfect the house would be for Staab's children, per Baker.

"Because the McElwains have a good heart," real estate agent Daurine Wehbe said about accepting the lower offer. "No one knows that. No one appreciates that."

Baker noted Staab, who had visited the home for a charity dinner, kept in occasional contact with McElwain and decided to make the offer after the coach's tenure with the Gators ended. He knew it was a place that would be perfect for his kids.

"This solves everything," Staab said.

McElwain has left Florida to become the wide receivers coach for the Michigan Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

