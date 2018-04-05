Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped End Crack Addiction, Talks Cannabis Business

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is starting a new business, Rich Soil Organics, that will focus on producing marijuana-based products.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Odom's venture "will offer various cannabis-related products, including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions."

Odom, 38, added that he found "certain strains" of marijuana have helped throughout the recovery process for his addiction to crack cocaine.

"While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. So I decided to team up with Camp Green, a company that supplies organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis," he said.

"Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born. It's a perfect time to offer these Cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am."

Rich Soil Organics is expected to open for business later this year in California.

News of Odom's foray into the world of cannabis comes two years after former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson announced he was starting a marijuana grow operation in Portland, Oregon, named "Uncle Spliffy."