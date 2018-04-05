James Paxton Has Bald Eagle Land on Him Before Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: A bald eagle soars above the field during the National Anthem before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins brought out a bald eagle for the national anthem before Thursday's home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

The bird wasn't too cooperative, though, as it landed on pitcher James Paxton:

Fortunately, the Mariners starter remained calm, waiting for the eagle to find the ground and for the trainer to take care of it.

While it might have messed up his rhythm as he prepared for his second start of the season, it didn't seem to bother Paxton in the moment, and now the 29-year-old Canadian has a new, very American story to tell.

