James Paxton Has Bald Eagle Land on Him Before Game

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins brought out a bald eagle for the national anthem before Thursday's home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

The bird wasn't too cooperative, though, as it landed on pitcher James Paxton:

Fortunately, the Mariners starter remained calm, waiting for the eagle to find the ground and for the trainer to take care of it.

While it might have messed up his rhythm as he prepared for his second start of the season, it didn't seem to bother Paxton in the moment, and now the 29-year-old Canadian has a new, very American story to tell.