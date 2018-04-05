Sergio Garcia Shoots a 13 on 15th Hole After Hitting 5 Shots into Water

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 5, 2018

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making a putt on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

One year after capturing his first major title at The Masters, Sergio Garcia is off to a disastrous start defending his title after firing a 13 on the par-five 15th hole. 

Garcia hit that mark by hitting five consecutive shots into the water, with CBS Sports sharing video of the last ball to go in the drink:

Per CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, Garcia's 13 on No. 15 ties the worst score on a single hole in Masters history:

Up to that point, Garcia was having his ups and downs in the first round. He was two-over par with three bogeys and one double-bogey over the first 14 holes. 

