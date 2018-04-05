Sergio Garcia Shoots a 13 on 15th Hole After Hitting 5 Shots into Water

Sergio Garcia Shoots a 13 on 15th Hole After Hitting 5 Shots into WaterApril 5, 2018
One year after capturing his first major title at The Masters, Sergio Garcia is off to a disastrous start defending his title after firing a 13 on the par-five 15th hole.
Garcia hit that mark by hitting five consecutive shots into the water, with CBS Sports sharing video of the last ball to go in the drink:
With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB https://t.co/kWA0XBSlUK
Per CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, Garcia's 13 on No. 15 ties the worst score on a single hole in Masters history:
Sergio's 13 on No. 15 ties the highest single hole score in Masters history. Tsuneyuki Nakajima -- 13 on No. 13 in 1978 Tom Weiskopf -- 13 on No. 12 in 1980
Up to that point, Garcia was having his ups and downs in the first round. He was two-over par with three bogeys and one double-bogey over the first 14 holes.
