Sergio Garcia Shoots a 13 on 15th Hole After Hitting 5 Shots into Water

One year after capturing his first major title at The Masters, Sergio Garcia is off to a disastrous start defending his title after firing a 13 on the par-five 15th hole.

Garcia hit that mark by hitting five consecutive shots into the water, with CBS Sports sharing video of the last ball to go in the drink:

Per CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, Garcia's 13 on No. 15 ties the worst score on a single hole in Masters history:

Up to that point, Garcia was having his ups and downs in the first round. He was two-over par with three bogeys and one double-bogey over the first 14 holes.