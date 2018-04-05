UFC Champ Conor McGregor Storms UFC 223 Presser, Wreaks Havoc Backstage

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Pre-event UFC media days are typically humdrum, with most fighters too drained from their weight cut to talk and little to no drama to be had. Every once in a while, though, something interesting happens on the Thursday before a fight.

This Thursday was one of those rare treats as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor showed up unannounced as media day was wrapping up. MMA journalist Jim Edwards was on the scene and tweeted "all that was said was [McGregor:] 'Where did they go?' They then got instructed to take the elevator down into the arena where the fighters had left to catch coaches back to the fighter hotel."

From there, according to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, McGregor threw chairs and a bike rack, which resulted in an injury to UFC 223's Michael Chiesa. There are no confirmed specifics yet on exactly what happened, though Edwards suggested that McGregor was looking for UFC 223 main-eventer Khabib Nurmagomedov in particular, while MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn posted a video that shows McGregor throwing a barricade. (Warning: Videos are NSFW).

Adam Hill from the Las Vegas Review-Journal then snapped a quick video that showed McGregor exfiltrating the hotel hosting media day, running into a waiting SUV with some of his entourage.

Details are still breaking on what happened, but expect McGregor to be a major part of the UFC 223 festivities, and this incident to be a major story over the coming days.