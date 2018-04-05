Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Overturned on Way to 2018 Masters

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A driver has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane after overturning a bus of spectators heading to the 2018 Masters Tournament.

The Georgia State Patrol said a bus carrying 18 passengers ran off the right side of the road before swerving left and overturning in the median, per Dakin Andone of CNN.com.

Andone's report added that the authorities said "several" passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Elliot of WSB-TV shared an image of the bus:

Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, 61, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers arrived on the scene. His blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was not made publicly available.

The crash caused six miles of delays, according to Jason Durden of WSBTV.