Predators Fan Mails Catfish to NHL Office After Controversial Call Against Team

A Nashville Predators fan mailed two catfish to NHL headquarters in Toronto this week to protest a controversial call in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

According to ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski, Preds fan Briley Meeks sealed two catfish in a cooler and wrote "You suck" on the inside cover before shipping it.

Meeks said the following regarding the stunt: "I hope they're not mad about it. It's just a prank. But we got robbed. The players were stunned. Even the Panthers players and fans knew it was a bad call too. I do want to clarify that there was no ice in the cooler. I wanted it to be disgusting."

On Tuesday, Filip Forsberg's game-tying goal against the Panthers was overturned after replay officials ruled that Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson had made contact with Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo.

Nashville lost the game 2-1 but remains atop the Western Conference with 113 points.

Sending catfish to Toronto was symbolic since Predators fans have been known to throw catfish on the ice prior to their games as a tradition.