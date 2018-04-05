Predators Fan Mails Catfish to NHL Office After Controversial Call Against Team

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2018

Nashville Predators players including Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, third from left, and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate what appeared to be a goal in the final seconds of play against the Florida Panthers in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The goal, which would have tied the game, was disallowed. The Panthers won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

A Nashville Predators fan mailed two catfish to NHL headquarters in Toronto this week to protest a controversial call in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

According to ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski, Preds fan Briley Meeks sealed two catfish in a cooler and wrote "You suck" on the inside cover before shipping it.

Meeks said the following regarding the stunt: "I hope they're not mad about it. It's just a prank. But we got robbed. The players were stunned. Even the Panthers players and fans knew it was a bad call too. I do want to clarify that there was no ice in the cooler. I wanted it to be disgusting."

On Tuesday, Filip Forsberg's game-tying goal against the Panthers was overturned after replay officials ruled that Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson had made contact with Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo.

Nashville lost the game 2-1 but remains atop the Western Conference with 113 points.

Sending catfish to Toronto was symbolic since Predators fans have been known to throw catfish on the ice prior to their games as a tradition.

