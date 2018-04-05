Liverpool Charged by UEFA After Fans Attack Manchester City's Team Bus

Liverpool Charged by UEFA After Fans Attack Manchester City's Team BusApril 5, 2018
Liverpool have been charged by UEFA after Reds fans attacked the Manchester City team bus before the Anfield meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
Ahead of Liverpool's remarkable 3-0 win, home fans threw flares, bottles and cans at City's bus as it arrived at the ground.
Per the Associated Press' Rob Harris, the Merseyside club have now been charged by UEFA for the incident:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
@RobHarris NEW FROM UEFA: As expected, Liverpool charged for "acts of damage" & "crowd disturbances" over the attack on the Man City team bus
Although no City personnel were injured, two police officers were hurt and the bus itself was "left unsafe to be driven," per BBC Sport.
The BBC's report also revealed that Merseyside Police have asked the public to send any footage of the incident.
ESPN FC's Glenn Price provided a brief video of the bus arriving at Anfield:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Liverpool fans hurled objects including beer cans, bottles and flares at the Manchester City bus. The bus was so badly damaged that it will not be able to make the return trip to Manchester. (via @GlennPrice94) https://t.co/GXg5UarJ1a
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp apologised for the incident after the match, while City boss Pep Guardiola referenced the bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team coach that led to their clash with Monaco being postponed last season, per BT Sport:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Klopp: "For Liverpool FC, I have to say sorry." Pep: "I want to thank Jurgen for his words, I know that is not Liverpool." The two managers speak to @DesKellyBTS about the scenes that affected Man City's team bus outside Anfield... https://t.co/QJGUInODdJ
Liverpool travel to City on Tuesday for the return leg of the last-eight clash with one foot already in the semi-finals after Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane's goals gave them a comfortable aggregate lead.
Bologna's Blerim Dzemaili Attacked After Training