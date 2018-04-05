Liverpool Charged by UEFA After Fans Attack Manchester City's Team Bus

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Fans of Liverpool react and throw objects as the Manchester City team bus arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on April 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have been charged by UEFA after Reds fans attacked the Manchester City team bus before the Anfield meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Ahead of Liverpool's remarkable 3-0 win, home fans threw flares, bottles and cans at City's bus as it arrived at the ground. 

Per the Associated Press' Rob Harris, the Merseyside club have now been charged by UEFA for the incident:

Although no City personnel were injured, two police officers were hurt and the bus itself was "left unsafe to be driven," per BBC Sport

The BBC's report also revealed that Merseyside Police have asked the public to send any footage of the incident.

ESPN FC's Glenn Price provided a brief video of the bus arriving at Anfield:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp apologised for the incident after the match, while City boss Pep Guardiola referenced the bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team coach that led to their clash with Monaco being postponed last season, per BT Sport:

Liverpool travel to City on Tuesday for the return leg of the last-eight clash with one foot already in the semi-finals after Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane's goals gave them a comfortable aggregate lead.    

