WWE Hall of Famer 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant Dies at 71 After Being Hit by Truck

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant died Wednesday at the age of 71.

WPXI in Pittsburgh reported the news, noting Valiant—whose real name is Thomas M. Sullivan—died at a hospital after he was transported there after being hit by a pickup truck.

The WWE said it was "saddened to learn" about Valiant's death on its website.

Ross Township detective Brian Kohlhepp said police spoke with witnesses to the accident and determined the truck hit Valiant as he crossed the road in an area that was not a crosswalk.

"The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene," Kohlhepp said, per WPXI. "There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating."

According to WWE's website, Valiant turned heads as part of "the premier tag team of the 1970s" alongside his brother, "Handsome" Jimmy. They combined to win the World Tag Team Championship in 1974.

Johnny Valiant went into managing after his own wrestling career wound down and notably managed Hulk Hogan in the AWA, among others.

He managed the Dream Team of Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake, who won a World Tag Team Championship in 1985, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.