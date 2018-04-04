Tony Finau Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Celebrating at Masters Par 3 Contest

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday was a whirlwind of emotions for Tony Finau.

On the seventh hole, Finau had a wild ace, as his shot landed near the edge of the green and ultimately found its way into the cup. Then he did what anybody would do in that situation—he celebrated.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his celebration did not go smoothly. As he ran toward the flag, he decided to turn around and run backward. That's when he stumbled a bit...and then he severely rolled his ankle.

No worries, though. He popped his ankle right back into place.

It was a scene that made fellow golfer Tyrrell Hatton cringe:

Finau is scheduled to tee off at the 2018 Masters at 12:43 p.m. ET on Thursday.