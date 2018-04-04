Tony Finau Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Celebrating at Masters Par 3 Contest

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2018

Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh home during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday was a whirlwind of emotions for Tony Finau.

On the seventh hole, Finau had a wild ace, as his shot landed near the edge of the green and ultimately found its way into the cup. Then he did what anybody would do in that situation—he celebrated. 

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his celebration did not go smoothly. As he ran toward the flag, he decided to turn around and run backward. That's when he stumbled a bit...and then he severely rolled his ankle.

No worries, though. He popped his ankle right back into place.

It was a scene that made fellow golfer Tyrrell Hatton cringe:

Finau is scheduled to tee off at the 2018 Masters at 12:43 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Related

    Jack Nicklaus watches grandson Gary Jr. hit hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jack Nicklaus watches grandson Gary Jr. hit hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Masters sleeper pick dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one, keeps playing

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Masters sleeper pick dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one, keeps playing

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Watson Becomes Oldest Masters Par 3 Contest Winner

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watson Becomes Oldest Masters Par 3 Contest Winner

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Why We Can't Stop Watching Tiger 👀

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Why We Can't Stop Watching Tiger 👀

    Hanif Abdurraqib
    via Bleacher Report