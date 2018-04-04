Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Spurs Star Kawhi Leonard

0 of 6

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Fewer than 50 wins? Sitting outside the top two in the Western Conference? Imperfect dealings with Kawhi Leonard?

This must be what hell looks and feels like for the San Antonio Spurs and their fans.

Getting over the first sub-50-win or equivalent season in 20 years doesn't take much. The same goes for a playoff appearance that won't include a second-place ticket. The West remains brutal, and the Spurs have been missing a top-five star for most of the year. Remaining in the playoff hunt at all, let alone within striking distance of home-court advantage through the first round, is an impressive feat unto itself.

Shaking off the apparently deteriorating relationship between Leonard and the franchise isn't as easy. Many scoffed when ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright first brought word of a growing rift in January. But those initial signs of smoke have since been traced back to real, live, actual flames.

"I don't know when he's going to feel, he and his group are going to feel like they're ready to go," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters earlier this month of Leonard, who hasn't played since Jan. 13 while dealing with tendinopathy in his right quad. "If I knew, he'd be here. When he and his group feel he's ready, he'll be ready."

Chilly enough for ya?

Things have at least worsened to the point "several general managers" told ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst that numerous "teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability" of their megastar (h/t RealGM). ESPN.com's Zach Lowe confirmed this impending phone-call invasion, adding that "vultures are circling, in hopes of action around the draft."

Relocating superstars in their prime is a complicated endeavor. Leonard's contract situation doesn't help. He enters free agency in 2019 (player option), so the Spurs would be moving him as someone on an expiring deal working his way back from a serious injury.

They cannot expect to get equal value for his services in every potential case. The packages they're looking at will vary by team, depending on how confident their trade partner is that Leonard won't bolt in 2019—or how desperate they are to make a huge splash this summer.

Each of these deals will be presented as if they're being completed after July 1. This allows certain suitors to capitalize on improved cap situations and better salary-matching tools while enabling others to ship out 2018 draft picks that have turned into players or 2019 selections they wouldn't otherwise be eligible to dangle. It also takes advantage of the extra roster spots San Antonio will have available.