Marcus Morris Apologizes for Slapping Referee's Butt After Ejection vs. Raptors

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris issued a seemingly tongue-in-cheek apology for slapping the behind of referee James Williams after he was ejected from Saturday's 110-99 win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

"Sorry @NBA for smacking the ref ass after getting ejected. I see other refs took offense to it. My apologies," Morris tweeted Tuesday.

Morris was ejected for jawing with Raptors players after he was fouled in the waning seconds of the Celtics' win. He received a double technical after a verbal confrontation with CJ Miles, who initially fouled him, and then again with DeMar DeRozan while he was at the foul line.

The second double technical ejected him from the game, at which point he patted Williams on the behind and left the court to a chorus of cheers.

"When I first got here people knew who I was," Morris told reporters after the game. "So it's not different. I think they're just starting to love me more. I think they liked me, but now they're starting to love me, so I appreciate that."

The NBA has not issued a punishment for Morris' actions. Players are barred from making contact with officials.

The league previously fined Morris $15,000 for verbally abusing an official last month.