Brandin Cooks Traded from Patriots to Rams for 1st-, 6th-Round Draft Picks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Continuing their flurry of offseason activity, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New England Patriots.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots will receive the No. 23 overall pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft from the Rams for Cooks.

The Rams began their offseason by acquiring cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters in separate deals with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. They announced an agreement with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh last week.

Cooks has now been traded twice in the past 13 months. New England acquired him from the New Orleans Saints for two draft picks in March 2017. The 24-year-old finished second on the Patriots with 65 receptions, 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

After winning the NFC West with an 11-5 record in 2017, the Rams are taking significant steps to improve next season by adding impact talent on both sides of the ball. Kenny Britt in 2016 is the only Los Angeles receiver with more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2008.

The Patriots appear to have big plans for the draft at the end of this month. The reigning AFC champions will own two picks in each of the first two rounds and five picks in the first three rounds.

