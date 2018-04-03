Stephen Curry Says 76ers Have Worst Popcorn in the NBA, Heat Have Best

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers' on-court product has improved dramatically this season. But according to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, their arena concessions could use a little work.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up! (h/t For The Win's Nick Schwartz), Curry—one of the NBA's premier popcorn aficionados—told Jalen Rose that Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center has the worst popcorn in the Association.

"The best, right now, is probably Miami," he said. "It always comes fresh and hot, salty, a little bit of butter.

"The worst is probably…. Ooh, that's a good question. Probably Philly right now? And that's no knock on the city or The Process or anything." (Conversation begins at 7:48 mark)

Remember, this is coming from the man who found a way to get his kernel fix on the bench at the 2018 All-Star Game:

Now all we need are Steph's complete popcorn power rankings.