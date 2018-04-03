Cowboys News: Dallas Opts Out of NFL Deal with Ticketmaster for SeatGeek

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Fans hoping to see the Dallas Cowboys play next season are going to have to buy tickets in a different fashion than previous years.

On Tuesday, the team announced it has opted out of the NFL's deal with Ticketmaster and will use SeatGeek for its primary ticketing partnership. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the decision in a statement:

"The Dallas Cowboys organization is always on the cutting edge, and it was critical that we select a ticketing platform that has the best technology on earth to power an incredible fan experience. SeatGeek provides that and more. We're excited to truly partner with SeatGeek to shape the future of the industry together."

The Cowboys are the second team to partner with SeatGeek, joining the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas executive vice president of business operations Chad Estis explained the move, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

"We honestly thought we would continue with Ticketmaster," he said. "But we have a commitment to have the best in class, and we thought that SeatGeek's technology from a fan standpoint and the ease of use and flexibility on the back end with our folks internally made this deal the right one."

Of course, in this age of modern technology, not every fan cares where they buy their tickets as long as they can do it online, hassle-free.

"The technology that SeatGeek had developed—from its rules-based engine to its fan-facing features—is unlike anything I have seen before," Cowboys vice president of ticket service and sales Doug Dawson said in the release.

Per Rovell, SeatGeek's ticketing software will allow the Cowboys to see who will be using the seats.

This marks the company's second deal with an NFL team in six months, although the Detroit Lions, who switched to Veritix in 2013, are returning to Ticketmaster for the upcoming campaign.

Others around the league may be waiting to see how things go with the Saints and Cowboys. If all goes well, more teams may be inclined to changes things up in the future.