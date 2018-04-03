NFL Reportedly Investigating Apparent Leaked Photo of Titans' New Uniforms

James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly investigating how a photograph that appears to show the Tennessee Titans' new home jersey leaked to the public.

Jason Wolf and Colton Pouncey of the Tennessean reported the news Tuesday, noting a photograph of a navy blue Marcus Mariota jersey was circulated on the internet Monday.

Uniswag shared a look at the jersey:

Despite the possible leak, Wolf and Pouncey noted the Titans will reveal the uniforms Wednesday with an announcement show that will feature the band Florida Georgia Line.

As can be seen in the image, there is gray on the shoulders and light blue on the sides, while the top corner of the number is pointed in what looks to be an homage to the logo.

Whether this is the official jersey Mariota will wear in 2018 won't be known until Wednesday night's announcement, but he will be looking to build on last season's playoff appearance in the new threads.

The Titans went 9-7 in 2017 and made the postseason for the first time in Mariota's career and the first time as a franchise since the 2008 campaign.

While they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, offseason additions such as running back Dion Lewis and cornerback Malcolm Butler will attempt to help Mariota and the rest of the team reach the next level in 2018.