Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Talk 'Very Real,' Guesses WR Is Dealt

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors continue to swirl, it could be just a matter of time before the New York Giants star is wearing a different uniform.

On the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he believes the possibility of moving Beckham is "absolutely real...very real." He also said it's his guess a trade will happen.

The 25-year-old receiver is entering the final year of his contract. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones recently tweeted the Giants are not shopping Beckham, although Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the team is open to offers. Per Leonard, the starting point on a deal is "first round plus."

There is no denying the three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best wideouts in the league when healthy. Since entering the league in 2014, he has hauled in 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns—and that's with being limited to only four games last season after fracturing his ankle in Week 5.

However, there's quite a bit of baggage.

From on-field fights to sideline outbursts to his bizarre relationship with a kicking net to a pre-playoff boat trip to a suspicious video, there's a lot. And that's not even getting into his contract situation.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted in late March that Beckham—who is scheduled to make around $8.5 million in 2018—will not set foot on the field without a new contract. That followed a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that said the Giants wideout wants $20 million annually in his next contract.

Still, his talent should have every team in the league considering the idea of making New York an offer.

Schefter made it clear it's his guess, not a report, that a trade will get done. After all, any team interested would have to part ways with valuable assets and likely give Beckham a new deal.