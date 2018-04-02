Shaquille O'Neal Named GM for Kings Guard NBA 2K League Esports Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Shaquille O'Neal attends State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 17, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Kings Guard Gaming announced Monday that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal would serve as the team's general manager in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League.

"I'm looking forward to my role with Kings Guard," O'Neal said in the press release. "Just like I dominated the hardwood, music industry, showbiz, nicknames and broadcasting, I plan to help build the most dominant 2K franchise in history."

O'Neal also tweeted about the news: 

"We're excited to have one of the biggest icons in basketball serve as a guiding voice for our first NBA 2K League team," Sacramento Kings CTO and head of esports Ryan Montoya said in the press release. "Shaq's global appeal combined with his knowledge and passion for the game will be invaluable as we work to build a team of elite gamers who are passionate and competitive team players."

The NBA 2K League will consist of 17 teams and 102 players.

Related

    Nova's Run Lifts Them into Rarefied CBB Air

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Nova's Run Lifts Them into Rarefied CBB Air

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners, Losers from the 2018 Tourney

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners, Losers from the 2018 Tourney

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Final Top 25 Rankings

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Final Top 25 Rankings

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    After Losing 50 Pounds, Spellman Is Nova's X-Factor

    Featured logo
    Featured

    After Losing 50 Pounds, Spellman Is Nova's X-Factor

    Jason King
    via Bleacher Report