Shaquille O'Neal Named GM for Kings Guard NBA 2K League Esports Team

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Kings Guard Gaming announced Monday that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal would serve as the team's general manager in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League.

"I'm looking forward to my role with Kings Guard," O'Neal said in the press release. "Just like I dominated the hardwood, music industry, showbiz, nicknames and broadcasting, I plan to help build the most dominant 2K franchise in history."

O'Neal also tweeted about the news:

"We're excited to have one of the biggest icons in basketball serve as a guiding voice for our first NBA 2K League team," Sacramento Kings CTO and head of esports Ryan Montoya said in the press release. "Shaq's global appeal combined with his knowledge and passion for the game will be invaluable as we work to build a team of elite gamers who are passionate and competitive team players."

The NBA 2K League will consist of 17 teams and 102 players.