Who Are the Biggest Game-Changers in the 2018 NFL Draft Class?

0 of 10

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The slightest of openings is all a game-changer needs to earn the designation—whether he creates big plays on offense, defense or special teams.

Certain skill sets among draft prospects make them more difficult to handle, and they can be found at any position in any round.

Mobile quarterbacks stress defenses to the point of breaking on every play. Running backs who destroy proper angles are more than a handful. Explosive wide receivers dictate coverages. Disruptive defensive linemen blow up blocking schemes. Instinctive linebackers seem to make every tackle. Fluid defensive backs with ball skills can snag a pass, take it the other direction and tilt the scoreboard in their teams' favor.

These individuals must be accounted for at all times.

Every organization wants those players who create big plays. The game is faster and more complicated than ever. But there are still prospects whose natural talents are simply too much to handle. NFL contests are decided by the best talent on the field being in positions to succeed. It's those who create outside of that structure who are special.

Bleacher Report identified 10 players in the 2018 draft class with something a little extra to separate themselves from the pack.