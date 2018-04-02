Former NFL RB Isaiah Pead Targets Paralympic Gold After Losing Leg in Car Crash

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Isaiah Pead, who lost part of his left leg in a November 2016 car accident, said he plans to compete in the 2020 Paralympics.

"If they let me on the track, I'm goin' for the gold, period," Pead told TMZ Sports.

Pead, who will be 30 in 2020, lost part of his leg after he was ejected from his vehicle after losing control. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 2012 second-round pick, Pead played for the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins during his NFL career. He rushed for just 100 total yards and largely made most of his impact on special teams.

In high school, Pead was a dominant track athlete, winning the 2007 Ohio Division II State 400-meter dash. He told TMZ Sports he plans on competing in the 400 again with the goal of winning three Paralympic golds.

"Three gold medals, three Paralympics. God willing, that's a hell of a career right there," Pead said.

Pead added his leg is amputated partway up his thigh, which could make his next career more difficult. As he noted, most elite Paralympians have full use of their thigh and hamstring muscles.