Anthony Davis Reveals Video of Star Shaving Unibrow Was April Fools Joke

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

To be honest, we probably all should have known.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis revealed on Instagram that his "shaved" unibrow was really a prank done in partnership with Red Bull:

Davis had been laying the groundwork all week. First, he took to Twitter asking users whether he should save his signature brow—51 percent of respondents said "yes." Then on Saturday, Davis posted a video where he appeared to "shave" the unibrow but conspicuously "dropped" his phone at the point he was supposed to be shaving.

Enough people, including yours truly, bought it, so all we have to do is tip our cap to AD on an April Fools—well, technically March, but whatever—prank. 

Related

    Report: McCaw to Miss at Least 3 Games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: McCaw to Miss at Least 3 Games

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    McCaw Stretchered Off After Injuring Back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    McCaw Stretchered Off After Injuring Back

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Whiteside Calls Limited Minutes 'Bulls--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Whiteside Calls Limited Minutes 'Bulls--t'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Embiid-RiRi Saga Continues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Embiid-RiRi Saga Continues

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report