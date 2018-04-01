Anthony Davis Reveals Video of Star Shaving Unibrow Was April Fools Joke

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

To be honest, we probably all should have known.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis revealed on Instagram that his "shaved" unibrow was really a prank done in partnership with Red Bull:

Davis had been laying the groundwork all week. First, he took to Twitter asking users whether he should save his signature brow—51 percent of respondents said "yes." Then on Saturday, Davis posted a video where he appeared to "shave" the unibrow but conspicuously "dropped" his phone at the point he was supposed to be shaving.

Enough people, including yours truly, bought it, so all we have to do is tip our cap to AD on an April Fools—well, technically March, but whatever—prank.