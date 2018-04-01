Patrick McCaw Stretchered off After Injuring Back on Flagrant Foul, Brutal Fall

Patrick McCaw Stretchered off After Injuring Back on Flagrant Foul, Brutal FallApril 1, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was stretchered off the floor in the third quarter of Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center following a hard fall.
After cutting along the baseline and receiving a pass from center Jordan Bell, McCaw elevated for a layup when Kings swingman Vince Carter undercut him and sent the 22-year-old tumbling to the hardwood:
McCaw laid on the ground for several minutes before he was placed on a backboard and removed from the game on a stretcher. The Warriors announced McCaw was "transported to UC Davis for further evaluation."
Carter was assessed a flagrant-1.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater relayed a photo of the scene on the floor while medical personnel attended to McCaw:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Entire Warriors team surrounding a fallen Patrick McCaw in Sacramento. He's been down for several minutes. Trainers/medics still working to get him on stretcher. https://t.co/TONPjJOmWN
Members of both teams later came together for a prayer:
Slater also noted Kevin Durant tried to console Carter:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Before he shoots the flagrant foul free throws, Kevin Durant with a hug for Vince Carter, who appears distraught after the undercut foul.
Kerr also attempted to comfort Carter, who was emotional:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Steve Kerr comforts an emotional Vince Carter after Pat McCaw's scary fall. McCaw is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation. https://t.co/Y4qZVFL0Ch
Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who's not with the team while he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain, sent his best wishes:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Please send up prayers thoughts love to my guy @PMcCaw0! God please heal his body and keep him strong!
McCaw, in his second year out of UNLV, entered Saturday averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
