Patrick McCaw Stretchered off After Injuring Back on Flagrant Foul, Brutal Fall

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was stretchered off the floor in the third quarter of Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center following a hard fall.

After cutting along the baseline and receiving a pass from center Jordan Bell, McCaw elevated for a layup when Kings swingman Vince Carter undercut him and sent the 22-year-old tumbling to the hardwood:

  1. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  2. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  3. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  4. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  5. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  6. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  7. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  8. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  9. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  10. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  11. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  12. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  13. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  14. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  15. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  16. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  17. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  18. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  19. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  20. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

Right Arrow Icon

McCaw laid on the ground for several minutes before he was placed on a backboard and removed from the game on a stretcher. The Warriors announced McCaw was "transported to UC Davis for further evaluation."

Carter was assessed a flagrant-1.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater relayed a photo of the scene on the floor while medical personnel attended to McCaw:

Members of both teams later came together for a prayer:

Slater also noted Kevin Durant tried to console Carter:

Kerr also attempted to comfort Carter, who was emotional:

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who's not with the team while he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain, sent his best wishes:

McCaw, in his second year out of UNLV, entered Saturday averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

Related

    Whiteside Calls Limited Minutes 'Bulls--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Whiteside Calls Limited Minutes 'Bulls--t'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Embiid-RiRi Saga Continues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Embiid-RiRi Saga Continues

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Defends Team for Not Attending Rally

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Defends Team for Not Attending Rally

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top NBA Prospects in Final Four

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ranking Top NBA Prospects in Final Four

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report