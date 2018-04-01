Patrick McCaw Stretchered off After Injuring Back on Flagrant Foul, Brutal Fall

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was stretchered off the floor in the third quarter of Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center following a hard fall.

After cutting along the baseline and receiving a pass from center Jordan Bell, McCaw elevated for a layup when Kings swingman Vince Carter undercut him and sent the 22-year-old tumbling to the hardwood:

McCaw laid on the ground for several minutes before he was placed on a backboard and removed from the game on a stretcher. The Warriors announced McCaw was "transported to UC Davis for further evaluation."

Carter was assessed a flagrant-1.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater relayed a photo of the scene on the floor while medical personnel attended to McCaw:

Members of both teams later came together for a prayer:

Slater also noted Kevin Durant tried to console Carter:

Kerr also attempted to comfort Carter, who was emotional:

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who's not with the team while he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain, sent his best wishes:

McCaw, in his second year out of UNLV, entered Saturday averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.