Bill Belichick, Patriots Brass Reportedly Frustrated with Rob Gronkowski

While Rob Gronkowski mulls retirement, the New England Patriots may be getting fed up with the star tight end.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Gronkowski is likely to play football if Tom Brady remains with the team. However, that same report includes a tidbit that suggests tension between the five-time Pro Bowler and coach Bill Belichick: "Lingering frustrations remain between Gronkowski and head coach Bill Belichick, along with others in the Patriots organization, according to sources close to each side."

Last season, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported that Brady, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft were involved in a power struggle. Now, it appears Gronkowski may be a part of the drama in Foxborough.

When Gronkowski has been on the field, he has made Brady and Belichick's life much easier. The 6'6", 265-pound tight end has recorded 474 catches for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in the regular season during his eight-year career and an additional 972 yards and 12 scores in the playoffs.

Gronk was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2017 after catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 218 yards and three scores in the playoffs.

However, staying on the field has been tough. In the last six regular seasons, he has only averaged 12 games. Not only that, but he missed last year's Super Bowl because of a back injury and also suffered a concussion this past postseason. He has also broken his forearm and torn his ACL and MCL.

Per Darlington, Belichick wonders how committed his star tight is to football. Gronk's retirement talk and love for partying don't fit in with the coach's "all-in" mantra. Gronkowski's farewell message to former teammate and now-Miami Dolphin Danny Amendola also probably didn't sit well with Patriots brass:

Belichick and Co. are not afraid to dump players who are not doing things the Patriot Way. However, it would be rather surprising if any moves were made to get rid of the tight end if he opts to play in 2018, although the team has proved it can win without him.

New England showed last year that reports of tension won't keep the wins from piling up—so don't expect this to be a distraction.