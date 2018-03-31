Joel Embiid Asks Rihanna If She's Single, Weighs in on Kansas vs. Villanova Game

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is back to shooting his shot with Rihanna.

During the second half of Saturday night's Final Four showdown between the Villanova Wildcats and Embiid's Kansas Jayhawks, the Philadelphia 76ers big man distracted himself from the East Regional champion's three-point outburst and had a quick message for his longtime crush:

Embiid's message comes more than two months after he told TNT's Kristen Ledlow he was moving on from Rihanna after he got denied the first time around:

The All-Star, who's at home recovering from surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone, also sent several tweets in the midst of a first half that saw Villanova tie the Final Four single-game record with 13 threes:

As always, time will tell if the process pays off.