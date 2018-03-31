Joel Embiid Asks Rihanna If She's Single, Weighs in on Kansas vs. Villanova Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2018

PHILADELPHIA,PA - MARCH 26 : Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center on March 26, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is back to shooting his shot with Rihanna.

During the second half of Saturday night's Final Four showdown between the Villanova Wildcats and Embiid's Kansas Jayhawks, the Philadelphia 76ers big man distracted himself from the East Regional champion's three-point outburst and had a quick message for his longtime crush:

Embiid's message comes more than two months after he told TNT's Kristen Ledlow he was moving on from Rihanna after he got denied the first time around:

The All-Star, who's at home recovering from surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone, also sent several tweets in the midst of a first half that saw Villanova tie the Final Four single-game record with 13 threes:

As always, time will tell if the process pays off.

