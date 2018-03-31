Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Brace in 20 Minutes to Steal Win in MLS Debut

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started his career with LA Galaxy in style, scoring two goals in 20 minutes to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 on his debut in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The MLS official twitter account relayed highlights from Fox Sports of Ibrahimovic's spectacular first goal:

Ibrahimovic completed his star turn a minute into stoppage time when former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole teed him up to play match-winner:

Fox Soccer soon saluted Ibrahimovic for making himself an instant hit in California:

The 36-year-old former Manchester United striker summed up his performance as simply what the fans in attendance at StubHub Center wanted to see, per Stuart Holden of Fox Soccer:

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, applauded his client's enduring draw:

Ibrahimovic's goals rescued Galaxy, who had found themselves 3-0 down to Carlos Vela-inspired opponents. The ex-Arsenal forward scored twice in the opening 26 minutes before an own goal from Daniel Steres put the hosts further in the hole.

However, the comeback started when Sebastian Lletget found the net just after the hour mark. It was 3-2 when Chris Pontius scored with 17 minutes remaining to set the stage for Ibrahimovic to take over.

Even by Ibrahimovic's high standards, this was a notable debut. The veteran only officially completed his move to MLS earlier his month and is also not long removed from a knee ligament injury sustained last April.

Yet the player who starred for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, proved he's still got enough quality to boss games and let his talent keep the spotlight on himself.