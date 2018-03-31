Anthony Davis Appears to Make 'Drastic Change,' Shave Unibrow in Twitter Video

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis appeared to part ways with his most distinguishing feature Saturday.

As seen in the following Twitter video, the NBA MVP candidate said he was making a "drastic change" before shaving his unibrow—though it all may be an April Fools' joke:

Adding fuel to the possible prank fire, Davis has a sponsorship deal with Red Bull.

The big man made the video after posing the question in a Twitter poll Wednesday.

In the end, 51 percent of voters said he should get rid of the signature look:

Affectionately known as "The Brow," the 25-year-old has been one of the NBA's best bigs since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky in 2012.

The five-time All-Star is enjoying arguably his best season, as he's put up averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-leading 2.5 blocks per game.

He also has the Pels in playoff position, as they are eighth in the Western Conference at 43-33 and hold a two-game lead over both the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.