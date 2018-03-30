Odell Beckham Trade Rumors: 49ers Have 'Real Interest' in Moving for Giants WR

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly on the list of teams eyeing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as a potential trade target.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the 49ers are in a "proactive mode" and are "monitoring this thing closely" with "real interest."

La Canfora included San Francisco alongside the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on his list of "contenders" for landing Beckham in a trade with the New York Giants.

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Giants want at least two first-round draft picks if they are going to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

La Canfora noted they are "having difficulty getting close to what they would deem fair value" for Beckham and predicted teams will wait for some time before potential "closure" to the situation in late April.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Beckham "will not set foot on a field without a new contract extension," and La Canfora suggested it would be better for the Giants to trade him than endure a "prolonged holdout" before the 2018 campaign.

"I can't answer that one way or another," New York owner John Mara said when asked whether Beckham would be traded, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "We're certainly not shopping him if that's what you're asking. But again, when you're coming off a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say that anybody is untouchable."

Beckham played just four games in 2017 because of an ankle injury but topped 1,300 receiving yards and at least 10 touchdown catches in his first three seasons.

San Francisco is trending in the right direction after it won its final five games of the 2017 season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Adding Beckham would give the 26-year-old signal-caller a legitimate No. 1 option to develop in the coming years as the 49ers look to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.