Damian Lillard's Brother Hospitalized After Being Shot

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jahrell Lillard, the half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, is hospitalized in Clackamas County, Oregon after a shooting that police officials called a "targeted attack." 

TMZ Sports reported Lillard was wounded after being shot at multiple times by two gunmen in a parking lot Thursday night. Police said he was able to escape into a nearby store for help before collapsing. The suspects fled the scene.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office told Fox 12 Oregon that Lillard, 20, is recovering after an overnight surgery. No further information about his condition was released.

Damian Lillard has been away from the Blazers to attend the birth of his child. He confirmed the arrival of his son, Damian Jr., with an Instagram post Thursday:

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported before the incident involving his half-brother that Lillard was expected to return to the Portland lineup Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

