Damian Lillard's Brother Hospitalized After Being Shot

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jahrell Lillard, the half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, is hospitalized in Clackamas County, Oregon after a shooting that police officials called a "targeted attack."

TMZ Sports reported Lillard was wounded after being shot at multiple times by two gunmen in a parking lot Thursday night. Police said he was able to escape into a nearby store for help before collapsing. The suspects fled the scene.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office told Fox 12 Oregon that Lillard, 20, is recovering after an overnight surgery. No further information about his condition was released.

Damian Lillard has been away from the Blazers to attend the birth of his child. He confirmed the arrival of his son, Damian Jr., with an Instagram post Thursday:

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported before the incident involving his half-brother that Lillard was expected to return to the Portland lineup Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.