Les Miles Working on Becoming an Actor, Auditioning for Roles

Bob Levey/Associated Press

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles is taking up a new career in Hollywood.

Per The Advocate's Ross Dellenger, Miles has started going on auditions for movies and "acting in front of an iPhone while it records his movements and words" that he will send to directors and talent scouts in New York and Los Angeles.

"I don't know that anybody ever doesn't dream at one point in time, 'I'm going to be in a movie,'" Miles said. "I don't know how you don't think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There's no do-overs."

Even before LSU dismissed Miles, he dabbled in acting.

The 64-year-old has two acting appearances on his resume. He had a role as a policeman in Camera Obscura when it was filmed in Baton Rouge in April 2016 and released last June.

Per IMDB, Miles' next role will be in Nathan VonMinden's Angry Men about the 1986 Challenger space shuttle explosion. It is scheduled to be released June 1.

"It was so fun," he told Dellenger about the role. "I am one of the NASA chiefs. The engineers came to the chief and to the other contracting companies and said, 'Wait to launch.' They said, 'We're not going to.' The engineers were right."

Miles said he won't know how much screen time he has until he sees a screening of the movie. He also noted he still wants to get back into coaching but is being "particular" about where he wants to go.

LSU fired Miles four games into the 2016 season after a 2-2 start. He went 114-34 in 12 seasons with the Tigers, winning the 2007 national championship.