Blackhawks Emergency Goalie Scott Foster's NHL Debut Sparks Twitter Reaction

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Scott Foster had never played a professional hockey game and hadn't appeared in any competitive contest since 2005, but he came up big for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Foster replaced the injured Collin Delia for his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets, as NHL on NBC showed:

According to Sportsnet Stats, it was his first competitive hockey appearance since he played Oct. 15, 2005, for Western Michigan. As Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times noted, the 36-year-old won an open tryout to get the emergency goalie role.

It worked out for the Blackhawks, as Foster saved seven shots after entering in the third period of their 6-2 win. The teammates were ready to celebrate the surprise performance:

There was also plenty of excitement surrounding the moment:

Chicago is in the midst of a lost season, having picked up just 74 points in 78 games and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, but this was at least a fun night for the franchise.

