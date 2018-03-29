Blackhawks Emergency Goalie Scott Foster's NHL Debut Sparks Twitter Reaction

Blackhawks Emergency Goalie Scott Foster's NHL Debut Sparks Twitter ReactionMarch 30, 2018
Scott Foster had never played a professional hockey game and hadn't appeared in any competitive contest since 2005, but he came up big for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
Foster replaced the injured Collin Delia for his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets, as NHL on NBC showed:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
The @NHLBlackhawks' emergency goaltender Scott Foster is suited up & in the game after Collin Delia leaves the net with an apparent injury. https://t.co/FyRl1R0lfW
According to Sportsnet Stats, it was his first competitive hockey appearance since he played Oct. 15, 2005, for Western Michigan. As Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times noted, the 36-year-old won an open tryout to get the emergency goalie role.
It worked out for the Blackhawks, as Foster saved seven shots after entering in the third period of their 6-2 win. The teammates were ready to celebrate the surprise performance:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
NOTHING GETS PAST EMERGENCY GOALTENDER SCOTT FOSTER 😎🔥 https://t.co/1pfZCLw7iU
There was also plenty of excitement surrounding the moment:
Scott Powers @ByScottPowers
Scott Foster was listed as a press box attendee tonight. He went from there to playing for the Blackhawks. I guess you just never know what's going to happen in life.
Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur
Emergency goalie Scott Foster stops seven shots and allows no goals against the Winnipeg Jets! NOW BACK TO TAX SEASON ACCOUNTANT MAN
Wyatt Arndt @TheStanchion
Jets lucky Chicago is missing the playoffs so they don't have to face Scott Foster in a 7 game series.
Bucci Mane @Buccigross
Over/Under on Scott Foster beers tonight: 18 1/2. It’s only 10:30 in Chicago. Somebody document tonight please. #FosterThePeople
Chicago is in the midst of a lost season, having picked up just 74 points in 78 games and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, but this was at least a fun night for the franchise.
